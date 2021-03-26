 

Fort Benning Soldier dies during Ranger School training

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – A Fort Benning soldier has died while in Army Ranger training. According to Fort Benning officials, Spc. James A. Requenez, age 28, died on Wednesday, while undergoing training in Florida.

At the time of his death, Requenez was a student in the swamp phase of Ranger School at 6th Ranger Training Battalion, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Following the incident, Requenez was taken to Eglin AFB hospital where he was officially pronounced dead by medical staff, according to officials.

According to officials, Requenez, a native of San Antonio, was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. He enlisted in the Army in April 2018, graduating from Infantry one-station unit training in August 2018. A graduate of Airborne School and Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, he served as an assistant machine gunner for A Company.

Requenez’s awards and decorations include:

  • Army Achievement Medal
  • National Defense Service Medal
  • Humanitarian Service Medal
  • Army Service Ribbon
  • Parachutist Badge

Officials say Fort Benning and The Maneuver Center of Excellence offer heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Requenez.

Requenez’s death in under investigation, according to officials.

