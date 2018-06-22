Local News

Fort Benning to celebrate July 4th on Saturday

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 06:11 PM EDT

FORT BENNING, Ga - Fort Benning will celebrate our nation's Independence on Saturday with several musical performances, food and fireworks festival on Saturday at York Field at 4 p.m.

Officials say it's important for soldiers to welcome civilians from all across the Valley on post and celebrate our freedom. 

 

