Fort Benning to hold forum on improving base quality of life in February

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning will host a forum on Feb. 25, 2021 as part of an effort to raise the quality of life on base.

The 2021 ‘A Better Benning’ forum will identify, prioritize and elevate quality of life issues on Fort Benning. Delegates of DoD civilians, retirees or family members of active duty soldiers are invited to participate in the #BetterAtBenning forum.

In the spirit of improvement, the MWR Auto Skills Center is offering a free car wash with the purchase of a Bulk Mobil 1 oil change special every Wednesday in January, February, and March.

The Center is open Tuesday-Saturday from 8a.m. to 4:30p.m. Car wash cards will be given at the time of checkout and may be used at any of the three MWR Car Wash locations: Harmony Church, Main Post and adjacent to the Commissary, according to the Fort Benning MWR website.

Following the current General Order and Health Protection Level, Fort Benning Family and MWR facilities are currently experiencing closures and limited hours of operations. The Java Café on Harmony Church is open for drive-thru only Tuesday – Friday from 7a.m. to 1p.m.

For a complete list of MWR Hours of Operation for January 19 – 24, please visit their website at benning.armymwr.com.

If you are interested in participating in the forum, you can contact Martina Pressley at martina.v.pressley.naf@mail.mil for more details or to RSVP.