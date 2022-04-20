FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, Fort Benning Officials announced the upcoming 3rd Annual Fort Benning Tri-Community Exceptional Family Member Field Day event.

Maneuver Center of Excellence officials and local community leaders will host the field day event on April 22, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at York Field.

The field day event enables special education students in the Chattahoochee Valley area to partake in multiple sporting activities. In addition to the sporting activities, lunch will be provided to participants along with their parents and caregivers.

Activities designed for wheelchair athletes will take place at York Field and Smith Gym. Several schools are scheduled to participate in the event including, Muscogee County, Chattahoochee County, Phenix City, Russell County, and Harris County School Systems.

The following event activities are scheduled :

Welcome and ribbon cutting to begin games 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. Games 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open lunch 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, the field day event will finish with a jump by the Fort Benning Silver Wings Parachute team and presenting medals to participating students.