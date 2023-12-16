COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Before the sun rose this morning, five thousand trainees from Fort Moore eagerly awaited their loved ones’ arrival, marking the start of their holiday leave.

Over a Thousand trainees hit the road by car this morning, and the others will be heading to the Atlanta airport tomorrow. Holiday block leave starts the second week of December and returns during the first week of January.

Major Terry Battison told WRBL that after weeks of being away from family, holiday leave is one of the most significant morale boosts for trainees.

“So the training is rather here. Depending on how long they’ve been in the course already. You know, some have only been here for a month. Some have been here for much longer, and that it gives them the opportunity to reset, share their experiences with their families, enjoy the holidays, and then come back to resume training, recharged and ready to complete their training,” shared Major Battison.

Those who are not going home to leave the Army (MWR), morale, welfare, and recreation have fun activities planned. They will have the opportunity to participate in sporting events, museums, and more.