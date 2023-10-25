COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Veterans or military personnel looking for a new employment opportunity had a chance to swing by the Fort Moore hiring event on base Wednesday.

Over 30 different companies were in attendance with an average of 15 positions available. There were numerous career possibilities in mechanical, HR, IT, and police agencies. Event Director Anthony Wagner says these events are garnering two and three interviews on the spot, and as many as four hires per company.

“These hiring events are in person, which means you get to be a person outside of just your resume and you get to introduce them to who you are, what kind of a person you are, and you get to speak to the skill sets that sometimes the resume can’t always flesh out completely,” said Wagner. “So it’s also a great way to network. They’re making a lot of opportunities to meet with recruiters and hiring managers who themselves know recruiting and hiring managers. So even if they don’t have a role, they might know somebody that has one in the field that they’re looking to go into.”

If you were unable to attend the hiring event, more information on employment opportunities can be found on recuitmilitary.com and Fort Moore’s website.