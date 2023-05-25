FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Local servicemembers, veterans, their families and interested community members can honor Memorial Day at Fort Moore. On Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. the military installation will host a tribute at Main Post Cemetery, including remarks from it’s Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and commanding general, Major General Curtis Buzzard; music by the MCoE band and an honorary wreath laying ceremony.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor our commitment to never forget those who served and sacrificed for our great nation,” said to MCoE and Fort Moore Chief of Public Affairs Jennifer S. Gunn.

Community members without post access wishing to attend can register for a pass at the Visitor Control Center located at Lindsey Creek Parkway and I-185. RSVPs are not necessary, however Gunn noted there may be standing room only if seats fill up.

The ceremony is not expected to last more than an hour. Guests are also invited to observe the National Moment of Remembrance, which takes place annually at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.