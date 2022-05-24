FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – A new name has been suggested for Fort Benning. A commission organized to recommend new names to Congress for U.S. Army installations named to honor Confederate leaders has chosen Fort Moore as the potential new name for Fort Benning.

Fort Moore will commemorate and honor the late Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his late wife Julia Moore.

Born on Feb. 13, 1922, Moore died on Feb. 10, 2017 at the age of 94. He was laid to rest on post at Fort Benning.

With a distinguished military career, Moore graduated from West Point in 1945. He was assigned to Fort Benning in 1964 and retired from the service in 1977.

Moore’s battlefield actions were the basis of the 2002 movie “We Were Soldiers” starring Mel Gibson.

Fort Benning is one of nine installations named after Confederate leaders. It was named after Henry Benning, a brigadier general in the Confederate States Army during the Civil War.

Among the other recommendations for new names are as follows:

Fort Bragg, North Carolina – Fort Liberty

Fort Gordon, Georgia – Fort Eisenhower

Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia – Fort Walker

Fort Hood, Texas – Fort Cavazos

Fort Lee, Virginia – Fort Gregg-Adams

Fort Pickett, Virginia – Fort Barfoot

Fort Polk, Louisiana – Fort Johnson

Fort Rucker, Alabama – Fort Novosel

Statement from The Naming Commission Chair:

“The Naming Commission sought to find names that would be inspirational to the Soldiers and civilians who serve on our Army posts, and to the communities who support them. We realized that we had more heroes than we did bases to name. And we were overwhelmed with the greatness of the American Soldier – from those who gave their entire adult lives to the Army, to those who sacrificed themselves in valorous acts. We were reminded that courage has no boundaries by man-made categories of race, color, gender, religion, or creed. From privates to generals, we found hundreds of military members who exemplified the core values of the Army. As we visited installations, we were touched by the contributions of the Soldiers’ families and community groups who support them. They work faithfully and tirelessly alongside our military members. Our goal was to inspire today’s Soldiers and the local communities with names or values that have meaning. We wanted names and values that underpin the core responsibility of the military, to defend the Constitution of the United States. We wanted names and values that evoke confidence in all who serve. Confidence that by emulating those whose names are on the installations, we too can rise to every challenge, overcome every obstacle, achieve excellence, and, if necessary, sacrifice our lives for this country and her people. These names we are recommending embody the best of the United States Army and America.“

– ADM Michelle J. Howard (U.S. Navy, ret.)