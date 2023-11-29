FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — A schedule of weapons firings which will take place on Fort Moore during the month of December has been released by the Public Affairs Office. Firings will take place across the first weeks of the month, wrapping up on Dec. 12.

While firings are in progress, Fort Moore residents should be prepared to hear sounds from tanks and small-arms used for training, especially on cloudy days. According to the Fort Moore Public Affairs Office, overcast conditions can amplify sounds, causing them to seem louder and travel farther.

“We do minimize the noise and costs by using simulation,” a press release from the Fort Moore Public Affairs Office states, “but we don’t want our Soldiers to experience firing the main gun of an M1 Abrams tank for the first time when they are facing an enemy on the battlefield.”

The full for firings of Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50-caliber- and other small-arms in December is viewable below.