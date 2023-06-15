FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Though Independence Day is a few weeks away, Fort Moore’s celebration is not. The base plans to host its Independence Celebration from 5 to 11 p.m. on June 24 at York and Gardner Fields at McGinnis-Wickam Hall, Building Four.

Fireworks will be included in the evening, accompanied by a musical score played by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band (MCoE).

Other musical acts include country singer Jameson Rodgers and southern rock band Black Stone Cherry. DJ Black Rhino sound will also perform a set during the celebration.

The event will also feature a children’s zone and an opportunity to use 34-foot Army Airborne jump towers. Additionally, there will be an aerial display by the Silver Wings and Fries & Spies, as well as musical entertainment, according to a press release for the event.

Fort Moore’s celebration is free and open to the public, the release states. It is hosted by MWR (Army Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation).