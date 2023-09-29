FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Each month, Fort Moore releases a firing schedule for its Northern Range Complex. Scheduled firings are set to occur across the month of October for various Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) training exercises.

In a Sept. 26 press release notifying the community about these dates, representatives of the installation noted sounds may travel farther and seem louder on overcast days. The goal of the training is to provide soldiers with true-to-life experiences to prepare them for the battlefield.

“Proficiency only comes from practice, and this is especially true on the battlefield,” states the press release.

MCoE soldiers also receive simulator-based instruction in an effort to reduce the noise and costs associated with training.

The full firing schedule for October is posted below: