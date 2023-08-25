FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — A weapons firing schedule for Fort Moore’s North Range Complex during the month of September was released Aug. 25. Fort Moore officials stated firing would include “Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50-caliber and other small arms.”

Small arms will be fired at multiple ranges, according to the press release. The statement notes cloudy conditions could amplify noise, making it both farther-reaching and louder for surrounding community members.

The release states the installation “make[s] sure [soldiers] get realistic training and experience on Fort Moore’s training areas to ensure their success.” It adds proficiency comes from real-life practice with artillery, though simulators are also used to lessen noise and cost of training.

September’s firing schedule is below: