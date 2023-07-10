COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students, families, senators’ representatives and some of Fort Moore’s highest-ranking officials gathered at the National Infantry Museum. They were there for the Michaels Organization Educational Foundation’s annual scholarship luncheon, where 13 Fort Moore-based students received scholarships totaling over $100,000 on July 10.

After enjoying a catered lunch, the awards ceremony began. While eight students were in attendance, all 13 students received a brief introduction. The eight who were their received scholarship certificates from Fort Moore’s Garrison Commanders Col. Colin Mahle and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Sanchez.

“I heard a lot of great, amazing stories today about some of these folks,” said Mahle after the ceremony as guests had desert, Gigi’s Cupcakes in an array of colors.

Mahle said, “It’s my pleasure to be a part of [this event] and to continue to serve our soldiers and families and the local community.”

Sanchez agreed and said, “We talk about culture and values and community living and talk about #bemore. This is what it’s all about.”

One of the student recipients, Emily Tabea Johnson, 19, is a rising sophomore at Columbus State University and plans to enter the Army as a second lieutenant following graduation. She is currently studying art and plans to create military art commemorating fallen soldiers after she commissions.

In the military, Johnson said she hopes to go into intelligence or aviation, ideally flying medical Blackhawks.

“Now I can focus on my academics instead of having to worry about financial aid stuff, so it helps me a lot,” said Johnson.

The student reported she received $8,000 in scholarship money from the Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, which will cover the cost of two semesters of college.

Braden Campos receives his scholarship certificate and a gift basket from Fort Moore’s Garrison Commanders. (Olivia Yepez)

Students, families and officials listen to remarks from Kimberly Collins of the Michaels Organization Educational Foundation. (Olivia Yepez)

Lyssa Harris, 18, another scholarship recipient, is currently studying at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with hopes of becoming an astronaut.

“The most challenging [thing] has been coming up with scholarship money to go to my dream school to be an astronaut,” said Harris.

She said the Michaels scholarship will cover what she would have taken out in loans to attend school. She hopes to get an internship with NASA or Space X in the future to get closer to her astronaut dreams.

One of the event’s speakers, Braeden Campos, one of the 2023 recipients, is also a three-time recipient of the Michaels scholarship.

“This is an investment in your future,” said Campos as he addressed the guests seated at tables in front of him.

He said, “These people believe in you, your family believes in you, everyone else that you know and trust believes in you to do the right thing. So once you get to college, and it gets hard, it gets tough – trust me, it will get tough … just remember that everybody that you’ve left behind at home, at school, they trust in you and they believe in you to get through it.”

The 13 students who received scholarships were all residents of Michaels housing at Fort Moore. The organization reported $750,000 in scholarships were awarded to Michaels military communities this year.