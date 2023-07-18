FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Chatter buzzed throughout the building; it was mostly in Spanish. Military uniforms from across Latin America and the U.S. mixed at Fort Moore’s Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) for la Ceremonia de las Banderas, WHINSEC’s opening ceremonies for the Command and General Staff Officers Course (CGSOC) class of 2024.

Many of the 56 students representing nine nations, including the United States, also had families with them for the ceremony. According to WHINSEC’s Martin Mariani Rodriguez, 28 class members were representatives of the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marine Corps. The other 28 students represented the Dominican Republic, Columbia, Paraguay, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

“We’re proud to have you on our installation,” said Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) Chief of Staff Col. Ryan Wylie during his ceremony remarks.

Different from its Fort Leavenworth counterpart, which is taught in English, Fort Moore’s 44-week CGSOC course is run in Spanish.

True to form, the opening ceremony was conducted in Spanish, save for remarks by Wylie. The MCoE Chief of Staff elected to make his speech in English, joking it would have been much shorter in Spanish.

Translation devices were provided for guests who were not fluent in English or Spanish.

“For us, [the important thing] is the ability to have those students that they don’t have the language skills [in English], come and participate, get the same curriculum that is taught at Fort Leavenworth,” said Lt. Col. Martha Plumley, the director for the WHINSEC’s Command and General Staff College (CGSC).

Maj. Leydi Chamorro of the Colombian Army is part of WHINSEC’s incoming CGSOC class. She does not speak English but told WRBL in Spanish this was the first time her country has sent a woman to participate in the course.

Chamorro hoped other women will follow in her footsteps. She looked forward to working with her classmates from other countries throughout the course, forming life-long connections.

Lt. Col. Julio Pozo of Peru is another member of the CGSOC class of 2024 who does not speak English. During the ceremony, he had the honor of placing Peru’s flag on the stage next to others from each country ahead of Wiley’s statement.

Pozo explained in Spanish he was proud to carry in his country’s flag for the ceremony. He reported was looking forward to beginning course academics.

According to Mariani Rodriquez, CGSOC students will leave the course with a Masters-degree-level equivalents in Operational Studies and Military Arts and Sciences. These degrees come concurrent with participation in the program.

MCoE Chief of Staff Col. Ryan Wylie addresses WHINSEC’s newest class. (Olivia Yepez)

Maj. Leydi Chamorro is the first woman from the Colombian Army to attend CGSOC. (Olivia Yepez)

Lt. Col. Julio Pozo of Peru places his country’s flag during the ceremony. (Olivia Yepez)

While some students in the course did not speak English, one U.S. Army representative explained he chose to participate in the all-Spanish instruction as a personal challenge to improve his Spanish while learning course material, which he could have received in English at Fort Leavenworth.

Maj. Clayton Anderson revealed although he spent many years of the course of nearly 25-year career working across Latin America and at SOUTHCOM, his Spanish is “not nearly at a bilingual level.”

“That’s one of the reasons why I’m here, I definitely want to improve,” he said.

Anderson hopes the course will set him up to continue addressing issues impacting Latin America more effectively as he continues his career.

Students in the CGSOC course at Fort Moore will participate in curriculum designed to help them lead with cultural and ethical understanding. In addition to U.S.-oriented academic content, including visits to historical sites and service schools, students will undertake 40 hours of curriculum on human rights, the rule of law, due process, the role of the military in a democratic society and more.

The sponsorship program Padrinos y Amigos of International Students (PAIS) works closely with the CGSOC program to pair WHINSEC students and their families with volunteer sponsors. These volunteers can help the families get to know Fort Moore and the surrounding area and assist with everything from grocery shopping to doctor appointments.