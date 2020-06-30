Fort Valley Police searching for missing man

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Fort Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say Dominique Xavier Towns, age 28, was last seen on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Fort Valley. When Towns was last seen, he was headed to work in Warner Robins.

Police say Towns was driving a black 2012 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia Plates ECG201. His cell phone has been found in Bibb County.

Towns is described as 6’10” and 300 pounds, with shoulder length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a red shirt.

The Fort Valley Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by The Peach County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and The Byron Police Department.

Fort Valley Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon:

“We have entered all of Mr. Towns personal information into the National Crime Information Center Missing Person File, which is a searchable database. We have also put out a state wide alert and another alert for law enforcement agencies on the I-75 corridor and I-16 corridor in ref to him and the vehicle he was driving. If law enforcement personnel come into contact with the person for any reason, such as a traffic stop or an arrest, an NCIC/GCIC search will show the missing person status. The NCIC/GCIC records are retained until a person is found or the record is canceled by the filing agency.”

Anyone who has seen Towns or his car should contact the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383.