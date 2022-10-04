FORTSON, Ga. (WRBL) – People with disabilities can often feel left out. Fortunately, Northside Christian Church has created the Adaptive Sports and Activities Program (ASAP) specifically for children and young adults ages four to 25 with learning or physical disabilities. It will be holding two fun-filled events in October and November.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees of all ages will play soccer at the church, located at 9801 Whitesville Road in Fortson, Georgia. Members of the Harris County High School boys and girls soccer teams will help run drills and work with participants during the games.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as a part of the same program, ASAP will host backyard games led by local police departments. Games will include Skee-Ball, basketball toss, cornhole, ring toss, volleyball and soccer challenge. There will be police vehicles for children to learn about, free food and snacks, a bounce house and other activities such as face painting and cookie decorating.

These are free events. Each participant will receive a free t-shirt, backpack and water bottle for the first ASAP event they participate in, according to Beatrice Hiner, who attends Northside Christian Church. They will be expected to wear their t-shirt to other ASAP events.

Registration links can be found at the bottom of this page. You can register for one or both events.

According to Hiner, ASAP began in August. The church holds an ASAP event on the second Saturday of each month.

“In August, we did volleyball, and in September, we did kickball,” Hiner said in an email.

Hiner said 110 people participated in the September event and that the church expects about 125 to 135 people in October and 200 in November.

For more information, call ASAP at (706) 505-8400 or email asapncc@gmail.com. You can also call Northside Christian Church at (706) 324-5220.