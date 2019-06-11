Four Auburn female students making history in Air Race Classic

History in the making as four women pilots with Auburn University will be competing in the all-women’s Air Race Classic. It’s part of the school's aviation program.

This is the 90th year for the Air Race Classic, but it's the first year that auburn university will be sending two female teams to compete.

Mattie McKenna is just one of the female pilots looking to make history--- not only in the upcoming competition, but in career field that's dominated by men.

“The females in this industry are growing and we're being represented. They are accommodating us. We're getting to show that we are just as good as the men in this man’s world,” McKenna said.

It's been nearly 100 years since the first woman, Amelia Earhart, graced the skies as a pilot.

“It's cool to look up to her and be like wow, ‘I'm flying in this race as well,’” said pilot Sierra Hardwick

The race will take pilots through nine state and Canada

Hardwick is a senior and she'll be competing for the first time.

“Definitely months of preparation. We've had to fill out a lot of paper work, getting our planes certified and making sure we're allowed to go internationally, Canada,” said Caitlyn Miller, pilot.

The university has been actively involved in aviation for 75 years, but this is this is only their third time participating in the air race classic.

The team takes off next Tuesday, June 18.