Four Columbus leaders make list of most influential Georgians in 2019

Four Columbus leaders have been named on the list of Top 100 Georgians of 2019 by Georgia Trend.



The magazine’s 21st annual listing recognizes Georgians who are successful in their careers, wield remarkable power and influence, and have contributed to making life better for Georgians.

Columbus State University President Chris Markwood is being recognized for his leadership in helping CSU surge forward.

Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos is also on the list for his work in the community.



Brian Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, is being credited for his work in the Fountain City and leading the way on a new V.A. clinic.

Synovus Chair and CEO Kessel Stelling is also on the list for making Synovus the southeast’s largest mid-cap bank by deposits when the a recent acquisition deal closes early this year.