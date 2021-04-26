Four shot at Phenix City motel party

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Four people were shot at the Phenix Inn and Suites on Sunday during a party with more than 50 people, according to police.

Police were called to the motel in reference to a shooting. On the scene, police found a male and a female victim with gunshot wounds. Police rendered medical assistance before the two were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment.

During their investigation, police determined two more gunshot victims, both male, had already left the scene for Piedmont Columbus Regional. None of the four victims had life-threatening wounds.

Police say the party was outdoors at the motel. They continue to investigate. If you have any information, you are asked to call (334) 298-0611.