 

Four shot at Phenix City motel party

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Four people were shot at the Phenix Inn and Suites on Sunday during a party with more than 50 people, according to police.

Police were called to the motel in reference to a shooting. On the scene, police found a male and a female victim with gunshot wounds. Police rendered medical assistance before the two were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment.

During their investigation, police determined two more gunshot victims, both male, had already left the scene for Piedmont Columbus Regional. None of the four victims had life-threatening wounds.

Police say the party was outdoors at the motel. They continue to investigate. If you have any information, you are asked to call (334) 298-0611.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

81° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 63°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 87° 63°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 86° 69°

Friday

74° / 56°
Showers
Showers 48% 74° 56°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 56°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
64°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

68°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories