Local News

Four Wendy's employees facing drug charges

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 05:36 PM EDT

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga - Four employees at a Cherokee County Wendy's face drug charges after officers arrested them for allegedly dealing meth in the restaurant. 

Agents took the restaurants' manager, cook, and two other employees into custody on Thursday. 

Investigators believe the suspects were dealing drugs from the parking lot for several weeks. 

The Wendy's was forced to close for a few hours when the police moved in.  

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories