Fourth man wanted in Americus armed robberies surrenders to authorities

AMERICUS, Ga (WRBL)- Americus Police Chief Mark Scott says all four men wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies have now been arrested.

According to Americus Police, 18-year-old Antonio Foster, Jr. turned himself in to the Americus Police Department Friday afternoon.

Foster, Jr. faces charges in the July 27th armed robbery of the Little Caesar’s in Americus and for the attempted robbery of a person in a shopping center parking lot on July 26.

According to Chief Scott, 18-year-old Jacoby Pride is charged with armed robbery in the Little Caesar’s robbery.

20-year-old Jacory Peters is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the July 30 armed robbery of the Americus Flash Foods on Crawford Street.

Police say 18-year-old Tykell Farrior faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for all three cases: the July 26 attempted armed robbery of the individual in a shopping center parking lot, the July 27 armed robbery of Little Caesar’s, and the July 30 armed robbery of the Flash Foods.

Anyone with any information about the case or the suspects is urged to contact Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677.