COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fourth of July celebrations across Columbus are already underway. While Fort Moore held its annual Independence Celebration event on Saturday, June 24, a number of other fireworks shows and events are cued up for the upcoming weekend through July 4, which lands on a Tuesday this year.

Beginning on July 1, Callaway Resort & Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia will host its Star-Spangled Beach Party, which will run through Independence Day. Three-day, two-day and single-day ticket options are available for adults and children. Adult prices start at $35.95 per person, while children’s passes for those up to 11 years old start at $26.95.

According to the Callaway Resort & Gardens’ website, each night of the celebration will end with fireworks show. Other activities throughout the day include putt putt, beach volleyball, paddleboarding and kayaking. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course. Activities each day begin at 10 a.m. and fireworks are expected to begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

For those looking to do something active over the holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will host a Full Moon and Fireworks Hike from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. The trip includes a 3.4-mile ranger-led hike through Overlook Loop with a stop at Gardens Overlook for fireworks viewing at 9 p.m.

After the display, hikers can choose to hike back the way they came for a 2.5-mile roundtrip hike or continue the rest of the loop for a 3.4-mile roundtrip hike. An information page for the event states hikers should meet at the Callaway Country Store in F.D. Roosevelt State Park located in Pine Mountain, Georgia. The event will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

On the Fourth of July, the National Civil War Naval Museum will host an Independence Day Celebration starting at noon. The event will include firing of a live cannon at 1 p.m., as well as live music and guided tours. Hot dogs and beverages will also be available for guests while supplies last. Entrance to the event cost $5 per person, according to its Eventbrite registration page.

In Phenix City, Alabama another Fourth of July celebration will happen on the day of the holiday. The event, hosted at Phenix City Amphitheater opens at 4 p.m. and entrance is free to the public. The night will feature performances from local band Cigarette Girl and heading Southern band, Red Clay Strays starting at 6:30 p.m.

According to Phenix City’s official website, the event will also include a fireworks display, food truck and beer garden.

Columbus’ National Infantry Museum will also have festivities, sponsored by St. Emory Healthcare, available on the Fourth of July. Its Freedom Fest event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to enter. There will be some fees for food and drink.

Highlights of the event itinerary include a performance from the Manuever Center of Excellence Band at 10 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m., a jump by the Silver Wings at 12:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the National Infantry Museum also listed off face-painting, climbing walls and a free showing of Spider-man: No Way Home as other attractions.