Fourth Street Baptist Church seeks damage repairs after commercial vehicle wreck

Though the damage has already been done, on the outside portion of the church, members at Fourth Street Baptist Church are not letting the destruction affect their church services.



The Senior Pastor, The Reverend Doctor Johnny Flakes III, says the Four Seasons Lawn Care Company has taken responsibility for the damage. The church is waiting on the lawn services insurance adjustor, to assess the damage. Doctor Flakes says the cleanup process for the church awning is moving slowly at the moment, due to the amount of rainfall we’ve been getting.

“We are trying to expedite it as quickly as we can, but we just don’t know how the weather is going to allow that and we just have to be patient and allow the process to take its course,” says Johnny Flakes, Senior Pastor of Fourth Street Baptist Church.

Doctor Flakes says the church has worked with the Four Seasons Lawn Care Company for the past 6 years and this incident will not affect their service relationship.

Flakes mentions the impact did not cause any damage to the sanctuary and parking will not be an inconvenience for the members.