Fourth suspect sought in Travis Henry’s murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Wayman McMillian)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a fourth suspect in the murder of Travis Henry last month.

Wayman McMillian, age 25, is wanted on charges of Army Robbery and Murder in connection to the deadly shooting that claimed Henry’s life.

Henry was shot and killed near the intersection of Nina Street and 17th Avenue on on June 22. According to police, Henry was set-up to by robbed by a group of individuals when the deadly shooting happened.

So far, police have arrested three other suspects in Henry’s murder.

Anyone with information about the murder of Travis Henry or the whereabouts of Wayman McMillian is asked to call Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 84° 73°

Thursday

87° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 74°

Friday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 73°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 93° 73°

Monday

90° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 90° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
77°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

83°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
83°

82°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
82°

82°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°

79°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories