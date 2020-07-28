Fourth suspect sought in Travis Henry’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a fourth suspect in the murder of Travis Henry last month.

Wayman McMillian, age 25, is wanted on charges of Army Robbery and Murder in connection to the deadly shooting that claimed Henry’s life.

Henry was shot and killed near the intersection of Nina Street and 17th Avenue on on June 22. According to police, Henry was set-up to by robbed by a group of individuals when the deadly shooting happened.

So far, police have arrested three other suspects in Henry’s murder.

Anyone with information about the murder of Travis Henry or the whereabouts of Wayman McMillian is asked to call Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268.