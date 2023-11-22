HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A fox in the Dogwood Terrace and Ellerslie Park area was found to have rabies on Tuesday.

If you were in the area, the Georgia Department of Public Health advises you to take these precautions:

“Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.

Report any animal bites and/or scratches to Harris County Health Department

Contact Harris County Animal Control to report any animals which are behaving strangely or aggressively

If your pet or livestock is behaving strangely or is injured contact your local veterinarian immediately

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

Have all of your dogs and cats vaccinated against rabies

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:

1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes

2. Apply a disinfectant

3. Seek medical attention immediately

4. Report the bite/scratch to Harris County Health Department”

Harris County Animal Control: 706-582-2763

Harris County Health Department/Environmental Health office: 833-337-1749

Georgia Poison Control: 800-222-1222

Emergencies and After Hours: Dial 911