COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local fitness organization is pairing with the Rivertown School of Beauty and several other local groups for a free back-to-school event.

The preregistration-only event set to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Rivertown School of Beauty will offer free haircuts or a free hair wash and style for children ages five to 14. Back-to-school supplies like paper, pencils, notebooks and backpacks will also be provided.

“My dad raised me to help those less fortunate,” said All About Fitness Family founder Dewayne Webb, a newly retired Army serviceman.

Webb started his organization in 2012 while stationed in South Korea and brought it with him as he moved to Fort Bragg – now Fort Liberty – and eventually to Columbus in October of 2020.

The organization offers nine free family fitness classes each week at St. Luke’s, across from Ruth Ann’s Restaurant on Veterans Parkway.

Webb said he brainstormed the event in collaboration with James Wisdom of the Columbus-based organization Growth Elevation and Maturity LLC, otherwise known as GEM. The two reached out to a current Rivertown School of Beauty student to set the gears into motion.

This will be the first hair charity event hosted by the Rivertown School of Beauty since pre-COVID, according to Webb.

Although basic haircuts have been marketed toward boys and basic hair washes with styling toward girls in flyers for the event, Webb said children are free to choose whichever service they prefer.

Dewayne Webb of All About Fitness Family stands outside the Rivertown School of Beauty, where the back-to-school hair event will be held on July 29. (Olivia Yepez)

A flyer for the back-to-school hair event. (Dewayne Webb)

On the day of the event, Webb said appointments would take about 25 minutes from check-in at the front desk to end of service. He added there are no set appointment times for each preregistered student, so it is best to arrive as early as possible.

Guests can wait in the Rivertown School of Beauty lobby or explore other aspects of the event, like picking up school supplies. Each registered student will receive composition notebooks, pencils, folders, loose leaf paper and a backpack.

Supplies were donated by Webb’s organization, GEM, the Rivertown School of Beauty and local community members.

The Food Mill Columbus will also have its food truck present with fresh produce available for purchase.

Webb explained eventgoers with a SNAP card can present it for a 50% discount on fresh fruits and vegetables from The Food Mill. Those without SNAP cards are still eligible for 10 to 25% discounts on produce upon registration with The Food Mill.

At the event, Benevolent Water will also provide over 100 free bottles of water, according to Webb. The bottled-water company is currently working on its Chattahoochee River clean up project, based in Columbus.

On the day of the event, 20 student volunteers from the Rivertown School of Beauty will provide registered children with their hair service. Webb said there are currently about 50 out of 150 total preregistration slots still available.

“We want to do this every year,” said Webb. “This is the inaugural event, but it’s a planned annual event.”

The Rivertown School of Beauty is located at 3625 Manchester Expressway, behind Sons Chevrolet Cadillac. Interested parties may register for the event via email at aafitnessclubtrainer@gmail.com.