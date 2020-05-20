Free COVID-19 testing this Memorial Day Weekend! Here’s where, and when

GEORGIA (WRBL) – This Memorial Day Weekend, the West Central Health District will hold free COVID-19 testing opportunities in three counties.

Sumter County, Harris County, and Lumpkin County will each hold testing for several hours at different locations. Only Georgia residents are eligible for testing at these events.

Testing will be available:

In Sumter County, the Sumter County Health Department will host testing on May 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1601 N Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Americus, Ga. 31719. Call 229-924-3637 for more information.

In Harris County, testing will be hosted at Harris County High School on May 24 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 8281 Georgia Highway 116, Hamilton, Ga. 31811. Call 706-628-5037 for more information.

In Stewart County, testing will be hosted at Stewart County Middle/High School on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 15582 Georgia Highway 27, Lumpkin, Ga. 31815. Call 229-838-4859 for more information.