COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society is holding a free pet food pantry at Peachtree Mall.

The pantry kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. According to Paws, a variety of dog food and supplies will be available along with limited cat food and supplies.

The event is open to all Georgia and Alabama residents.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up at this link.

For more information on the pantry, visit the Facebook event.