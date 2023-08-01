COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This local comic book shop owner and Marvel superhero Spider-Man have something in common: they share an anniversary. Today marks 43 years since Patrick Robison bought Columbus Comics. Aug. 1 is also the date printed on the 1962 edition of “Amazing Fantasy” in which Spider-Man made his first appearance.

Long before Robinson became a comic book shop owner, he was a comic book reader. Robinson said he first became acquainted with everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood superhero in the late 1960s through his uncle, David.

“My uncle collected more Marvel comics than I did, so he was the one who sort of turned me onto him,” said Robinson. “I was hooked.”

What drew Robinson in was the hero’s relatability. Spider-Man, he explained, is just a normal person thrust into a role he never asked for and trying to make the most of it. The shop owner highlighted when Peter Parker tries to win money to help his aunt and uncle by entering an underground wrestling match in “The Amazing-Spiderman.”

“He’s just trying to be a good nephew,” said Robinson. He listed Spider-Man’s other relatable characteristics as he continued, “He was in love, he had girlfriends and he had dealt with bullies. You know, just stuff that kids do.”

Spider-Man’s similarities to comic book readers are far from coincidental, Robinson explained.

“When Stan Lee and Marvel Comics first started in the 1960s, he wanted to make characters that were real and people could relate to,” said Robinson.

Lee, who remained involved with Marvel until his death at age 95 in 2018, began working at Timely Comics in 1939 during the Golden Age of Comic Books (1958-1956). During this era, many well-known superheroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Captain America were introduced.

By the 1960s, Timely had evolved into Marvel and Lee was interested in debuting a new type of superhero during the Silver Age of Comic Books (1956-1970).

A 2018 episode of PBS News Hour about Lee’s influence in the field pulled from remarks made by the comic book creator in 2002 at the premiere of “Spider-Man,” starring Tobey Maguire.

“I said, ‘I want to do this guy called Spider-Man. He’s a teenager. He’s got a million problems. Everything goes wrong,’” said Lee.

The Spider-Man creator remembered his publisher questioned every aspect of the pitch. Spiders? Nobody likes them. A teen? They can only be sidekicks. Problems? Heroes don’t have them.

But the character quickly gained popularity. Today, “Spider-Man” comics are some of Robinson’s best sellers. He reported he sells approximately 100 copies of “Spider-Man” per month. The shop typically sells 200-300 comic books per week.

Robinson explained part of the popularity is due to the fact Spider-Man has multiple variants, aside from the well-known “The Amazing Spider-Man.” These include “Miles Morales: Spider-Man.”

Morales is widely known today from Marvel’s animated “Spider-Man” movie series including “Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) and “Across the Spider-Verse” (2023). The films, which feature animation reminiscent of comic book illustrations, capture the essence of Spider-Man according to Robinson.

Despite the popularity of Marvel’s heroes on-screen, Robison said the comic book industry is currently in an ebb. Downloadable versions of paper comics are becoming increasingly common and many major companies offer subscription services. But the long-time store owner maintains hope for his business.

“People still come in. I’m here because people still love to read comic books … I get new young people, fortunately, all the time,” said Robinson, noting many of his customers say there nothing quite like holding a paper copy.

Regardless of how readers consume comic books, Robinson said the best thing about comics is their ability to speak to people of all types.

The Columbus Comics owner invoked 2017 comments by Lee which the Spider-Man creator said, “Those stories have room for everyone, regardless of their race, gender, religion or color of their skin. The only things we don’t have room for are hatred, intolerance and bigotry.”

Although Robinson said some older readers may balk at the inclusion of gay, transgender and racially diverse characters, Robinson explained this diversity is part of the beauty of comics.

“That’s my favorite thing they’re doing in comics,” said Robinson, “They’re trying to make comics for everyone.”