Friends and family honor heroes that served at Memorial Day service
OPELIKA, ALA (WRBL) - For Opelika residents, it's a day to honor heroes who have served and protected our country.
"Memorial Day is a significant day for many reasons I do this for my son," says Woody Ross, Opelika resident.
A special Memorial Day service was held at city hall where keynote speakers gave a heartfelt tribute to men and women who died of service.
"It's to honor all the folks who have given their lives, but it's very personal because of the soldiers I've served with who gave their lives over mines," says Douglas Barrett, United States Army Veteran.
War veterans and soldiers spent the day surrounded by friends and family who admire the hardships they've endured and commitment in duty.
"Today was a wonderful example of how those brave men and women were honored by the major remarks and the number of people that came here. There's still a great deal of patriotism certainly in Opelika and in the state of Alabama," says Gary Fuller, Mayor of Opelika.
For guests today it wasn't a celebration, it was a commemoration, thanking the fallen soldiers who died in battle.
"I try to remember them during Memorial Day that I served while I was in Vietnam to carry the legacy for them because they can't carry it for themselves," says William Cooper, Opelika resident.
Mayor Fuller says the Memorial Day Service in Opelika has been going on for years and each year it's bigger and better.
