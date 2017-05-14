Frogtown Crawfish Festival estimated to draw nearly 10,000 people to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Frogtown Crawfish Festival drew thousands of people to Columbus this weekend. The two-day event wrapped up Saturday with live music and heaps of steamed crawfish.

Festival founder Jon Saunders says the event usually draws multiple thousands of people to the Fountain City. He estimates about 5,000-9,000 people participated in this year’s 10th annual Frogtown Crawfish Festival.

Thousands of people packed Woodruff Park in Uptown Columbus for the two-day Frogtown Crawfish Festival.

This year’s event combined the Frogtown Hollow with the Columbus Crawfish Festival. Saunders says Columbus has proven to be a good host city for the event, because plenty of people enjoy the atmosphere near the river and seafood to go with it. Saunders says the festival also funds a good cause.

“Last year, we added the Children’s Miracle Network, and so we do a big raffle,” Saunders explains. “And all those proceeds go to CMN. The money stays here. It’s local, and it’s for children in need. So we have to give back. This is what we’re doing.”

Saunders adds a portion of ticket sales from the weekend festival will also go to the Children’s Miracle Network.