FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Benning is officially transitioning to Fort Moore in a ceremony being held at Doughboy Stadium on Thursday morning.

The name-change was announced on March 8 by the Fort Benning Public Affairs Office. The office says this transition honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore.

The adjustment of properties, buildings and roads is expected to be completed by January of 2024.

You can watch the ceremony in the video player above.

To read more on the transition from Fort Benning to Fort Moore, visit our website.