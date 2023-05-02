COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Benning officials have a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the upcoming name change of the Army post.

At 9 a.m. on May 11, Fort Benning will become Fort Moore, named for Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife Julia Moore.

It is one of nine Army posts named for Confederate generals to be renamed by the Department of Defense. It is the one being named to honor the Army family.

Fort Benning Garrison Commander Col. Colin P. Mahle is expected to discuss the progress Fort Benning has made toward the name change.