COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing soldier.

Fort Benning officials are hoping for any information about SPC Jared Ziehm of the 4th Ranger Battalion, according to an official Facebook post.

Ziehm was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release. He was driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla, tag number AYT1142.

If you have any information about Zeihm, you are asked to contact ARTB Staff Duty at (706)-544-6980.