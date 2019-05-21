Fund set up to help slain Auburn Officer's wife and two children
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - As Alabama mourns the loss of a beloved Auburn Police Officer, an account has been set up to help Officer William Buechner's family.
Beucher was a beloved, veteran Auburn Police Officer who served the City of Auburn since April 2006.
"Tragically, Will died in the line of duty on May 19, while responding to a domestic violence call. Will leaves behind his wife Sara, and two children. Will was a respected brother in blue, a loving husband, doting father, and faithful friend. His loss deeply saddens all who knew him, and extremely grateful for his service and sacrifice," shared Jessica Ambrose.
A link to the Go Fund Me account can be found here: BUECHNER MEMORIAL FUND
"The MYM Family would like help raise money to assist his family. While nothing will ever fill the loss they feel right now; we would like to assist with the unexpected finances they now face. Please continue to pray for Sara and family," Ambrose said.
Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Buechner Family and the Auburn Police Division.
