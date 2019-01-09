Funeral arrangements announced for Columbus icon

Funeral arrangements have been made for a Columbus icon and well-known figure at Dinglewood Pharmacy.

Lieutenant Charles Stevens, 87, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center.

Funeral service for Mr. Stevens will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at First African Baptist Church, 901 5th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901.

Pastor Ambers Glenn, Jr. officiating and Pastor Benjamin McGruder, Jr. will deliver the eulogy.

Interment will be at Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff’s International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 – 5th Avenue.