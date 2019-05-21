Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Auburn Officer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Funeral Arrangements have been announced for the Auburn Officer killed in a shooting late Sunday night.

Officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty and will be laid to rest on Friday.

William “Will” Ray Buechner, Jr., of Opelika, Alabama was born on August 27, 1981 in Montgomery, Alabama to William Ray Buechner, Sr. and Suzanne Plyler Buechner. He passed away on May 19, 2019.

Will graduated from Auburn University in 2005 and received a Bachelor of Criminology Degree. Will served the City of Auburn Police Department for 13 years. He was a full patch member of the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club for five and one-half years.

Along with his parents, Will is survived by his wife of three years, Sara Buechner; son, Henry, step-daughter, Mckenna, whom he loved as his very own; sister, Brigitte (John) Huling; mother-in-law, Mildred Hardison; father-in-law, Murray Hardison; sister-in-law, Bethany (Teddy) Lopez; uncle, Irving (Jane) Buechner; aunt, Amy (Bill) Johnson; nieces, Hannah Huling, Sadie Anne Huling, Rachel Huling and Hensley Lopez; and nephew, Seth Huling.

Visitation will be held at the Auburn University Arena on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at Auburn University Arena on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through the Auburn University Credit Union or via Go Fund Me – Buechner Memorial Fundhttps://www.gofundme.com/buechner-memorial-fund

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.

