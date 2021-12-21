 

Funeral for Kamarie Holland to be held Wednesday, Dec. 22

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After an incredibly difficult week, it’s a time for family, loved ones, and friends to come together to say goodbye five-year-old Kamarie Holland. Arrangements are for Holland are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Arrangements include a viewing on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 3-5 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home in Phenix City. There will be a private family viewing prior to the public viewing.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. also at Taylor Funeral Home.
WRBL New 3 will live stream the funeral service on WRBL.com.

Taylor Funeral home is located at 1514 5th Avenue in Phenix City.

