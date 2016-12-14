Funeral for second officer killed in line of duty

AMERICUS, Ga — A city in mourning, Americus lays to rest its second officer killed in the line of duty.

On the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University is a memorial for the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last week. The memorial is for Americus Officer Nicholas Smarr and also Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith.

Wednesday is the funeral for Officer Smith and it’s being held in the Storm Dome on the campus of Georgia Southwestern State University and thousands have turned out to show their support

Several law enforcement agencies show support for their fallen brother in blue. The Patriot Guard Riders also paid their full respect.

“Police officers walk out the door in the morning you never know if they’re gonna come back that night. That’s a real commitment on their part and it just makes us appreciate them all that much more when you have to honor one of them that gave everything that he had,” says David Shreckengost.

The media was not allowed inside the funeral today but we did catch up with Sharron Johnson, she’s the mother of Officer Jody Smith. She says it’s just gonna be a little bit hard to let her son go.

Smith and his was best friend, Americus Police Officer Nicholas Smarr, were on the scene of a domestic call December 7 when they were met with gunfire by the suspect. Smarr died shortly afterwards and Smith died the next day.

The suspect Minguell Lembrick shot himself after a 24 hour manhunt, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A funeral for Officer Smarr was held Sunday.