Gas line rupture under 13th Street Bridge leaves residents stuck at home at the Rapids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An email alert from the Rapids Apartment Complex in Downtown Columbus told residents that they’d be stuck at home.

News 3 has learned that a utility contractor hit a gas line under the 13th Street Bridge, causing Front Avenue to be shutdown until repairs are complete.

Residents living in the Rapids and the Eagle and Phenix Apartments won’t be able to leave the apartments by car until the gas line is fixed.

