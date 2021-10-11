Gas prices on the rise in Georgia and Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – According to AAA, the average national price for a gallon of gas sits at 3.27 on Monday.

Prices are a little lower here at home in Georgia and Alabama. Georgia currently sits at $3.07 a gallon and Alabama just under $2.99 per gallon.

According to AAA, the fluctuating gas price are due to gasoline demand, the need for more oil production, and the price of crude oil.

WRBL News 3 has received several calls from viewers about some gas stations running out of gas. We are currently working to confirm which stations are impacted.

