(WRBL) – Families in Georgia and Alabama getting kids ready to head back to school may have a little relief in the carpool line when it comes to gas prices.

Gas prices have surged all across the country recently, but we’re now starting to see decreasing prices in Georgia and Alabama.

AAA currently shows gas prices at an average of $4.36 a gallon nationwide. Georgia drivers are finding an average price of $3.89 a gallon. Alabama drivers are currently paying an average of $3.93 a gallon.

Drivers in Columbus are seeing prices around $3.66 a gallon, that’s compared to averages over $4.00 one month ago.

Just a month ago, average gas prices were over $4.40 per gallon in Georgia and $4.50 in Alabama.