GBI arrests Columbus man on child pornography charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been arrested on multiple counts of child exploitation after officials say he was distributing child pornography online.

According to officials with the GBI, Roger Tackett is being charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Distribution of Child Pornography) by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

Tackett, age 29, was arrested on May 11.

According to GBI officials, investigators received multiple tips that Tackett was in possession of child pornography and was distributing it online.

Tackett has been booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases of child exploitation should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online by clicking here.