COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson released a statement regarding an ongoing investigation into the death of an individual while in CPD custody.

According to a press release from CPD, Henderson says that he aware of an incident that occurred on Thursday night involving two CPD officers and a person placed in CPD custody, who later died after being transported to a hospital.

An investigation is being conducted with assistance from the GBI.

The press release also states Henderson will release additional statements after the investigation concludes.