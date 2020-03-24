GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus, 27th in the state this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After midnight on March 24, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations unit began conducting surveillance of Christopher O’Brien Lawrence around 5 p.m. on March 23 at the Hills Apartment complex on Gentian Boulevard.

GBI officials say that Lawrence was wanted for multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies saw Lawrence get into the driver seat of a white Toyota Camry, then deputies surrounded the vehicle and tried to arrest him.

Lawrence tried to flee and while doing so, hit and injured a deputy with the Camry.

Three deputies fired at Lawrence, then engaged in a brief chase in the parking lot of the apartment complex after the injury. The chase ended with deputies being involved in a wreck with Lawrence, according to the GBI.

Lawrence was then arrested and deputies found that Lawrence had been shot multiple times. Both Lawrence and the injured deputy were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 27th OIS that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020. https://t.co/w0ZZG1GmPW — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) March 24, 2020

The GBI will continue its investigation of the incident before turning the case over to the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Sheriff Donna Tompkins will give a press conference on the overnight incident at 2 p.m.