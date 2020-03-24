GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbus, 27th in the state this year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After midnight on March 24, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations unit began conducting surveillance of Christopher O’Brien Lawrence around 5 p.m. on March 23 at the Hills Apartment complex on Gentian Boulevard.
GBI officials say that Lawrence was wanted for multiple outstanding felony arrest warrants. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies saw Lawrence get into the driver seat of a white Toyota Camry, then deputies surrounded the vehicle and tried to arrest him.
Lawrence tried to flee and while doing so, hit and injured a deputy with the Camry.
Three deputies fired at Lawrence, then engaged in a brief chase in the parking lot of the apartment complex after the injury. The chase ended with deputies being involved in a wreck with Lawrence, according to the GBI.
Lawrence was then arrested and deputies found that Lawrence had been shot multiple times. Both Lawrence and the injured deputy were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The GBI will continue its investigation of the incident before turning the case over to the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins will give a press conference on the overnight incident at 2 p.m.