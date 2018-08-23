SCHLEY COUNTY, GA (WRBL) - The Americus Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Schley County.

Saturday night, emergency responders received to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Minter Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old Bryce Mason injured from a shooting.

He later died at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

An Autopsy on Mason was scheduled for Monday.

The GBI has not made additional information available.