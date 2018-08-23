Local News

GBI investigating weekend murder in Schley County

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 06:45 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 06:46 PM EDT

SCHLEY COUNTY, GA (WRBL) - The Americus Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Schley County. 

Saturday night, emergency responders received to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 100 block of Minter Road. 

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old Bryce Mason injured from a shooting. 

He later died at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. 

An Autopsy on Mason was scheduled for Monday. 

The GBI has not made additional information available. 

     Millbrook man charged in child pornography case

The United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. announced the charges of a Millbrook man in connection to a child pornography case.

