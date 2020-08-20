GBI investigators searching Carson Drive home in Midtown Columbus

A home on Carson Drive in Midtown Columbus was the scene of an ongoing Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe Thursday morning.

A team of investigators out of the Decatur office entered the home before daybreak. At 10 a.m., they were still working inside. Columbus Police were on the scene, but only in a supporting role.

Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said this was not a CPD investigation.

A GBI agent would not release any information on the investigation, referring all questions to the headquarters. He said they did not expect any details to be released today.

There were about six unmarked SUVs in the driveway and parked along Carson Drive. Agents would go in and out of the home. Two Columbus police officers stood on the front porch at the entrance.

Carson Drive is in an exclusive Midtown residential area.