GBI still sees backlog of rape kits

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A state law passed earlier this year aims to speed up the testing of rape kits following reports of sexual assault. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says more than 4,200 rape kits statewide still await testing.

News 3 talked to a Columbus State University student who says she raped at the beginning of the fall semester. For her privacy, News 3 is keeping her identity anonymous for this report.

She tells News 3 she is frustrated with the handling of the case. News 3 also spoke with CSU to learn about their policies for handling sexual assault claims.

A CSU student explains her claim of rape.

“On August 18th of this year I was raped on CSU campus. It was somebody that I knew. He was a friend or I thought he was a friend. During the attack, I was under the influence and I passed out basically,” she said.

The student tells News 3 she reported it to the school, police, and had a rape kit done.

“The school has in essence done nothing. They have investigated. Basically taken my statement and his and it’s a he said she said,” she said.

Chip Reese, CSU’s Dean of Students, is not able to speak on specific cases due to confidentiality, but says student safety is a top priority at CSU.

“We take this very seriously. We’ve got a team of investigators that have been trained and we’ve got a timeline that we have to respond to in and we feel like we do a very good job here at Columbus State University of doing that,” Reese explained.

Reese says he feels like CSU is creating an environment where students can come forward and have their claims treated with respect and integrity.

“We’ll treat everybody involved with the highest most of regard no matter what the situation is and we’re going to do it with our utmost to investigate, to determine the truth as best we can, and protect everybody throughout the entire process,” he said.

The CSU student is still trying to cope months later.

“You think why me. I’ve asked that so many times. Why me? Why? What was it about me that made him want to do what he did?” she said.

She urges other rape and sexual assault victims to come forward.

“Please, speak up and it really does help with closure and accepting what happened and being able to move forward knowing that you have done everything that you can to bring awareness to it,” she said.

The student says police tell her it could be anywhere between two months to one year to get the rape kit back because of the back log.