GDOT announces bridge replacement project on Fortson Road, CR 386 is expected to close for six months

FORTSON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a new project to replace the bridge on County Road 486/Fortson Road at Standing Boy Creek in Harris County. Officials say the project will require a full road closure at the site, beginning Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

The bridge replacement project first started in the summer of 2019, with work crews continuing while the road remained open. Now, the work needs a closure to complete the project, which GDOT officials say will stay closed until July 2020.

“The previous bridge was built in 1959 and had become insufficient to handle the projected future area use, with its increased traffic as well as the overall heavier weight of commercial and agricultural vehicles,” GDOT said.

Signage for two detours will be put in place when the road closure takes effect, and will direct drivers to go around the site via Georgia 315 to the north and I-185 and Smith Road to the south. Both detours will allow drivers to avoid the road closure and get around the work zone.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app,” according to GDOT officials.

If you normally drive through CR 486, you may need to make more time for your daily commute to avoid the construction area until the project finishes.

