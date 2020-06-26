GDOT approves design for bridge replacement on Georgia 219/River Hole Road, northwest of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the location and design of a bridge replacement project in Muscogee County, to replace the Georgia 219/River Hole Road bridge over Schley Creek.

The design and location were approved by GDOT on June 11, according to officials. The project would start about one mile north of the Georgia 219 and Bigger Road intersection and end 0.1 miles south of the Georgia 219 and Schley Road intersection.

The project is located northwest of Columbus, in Land Lots 208, 209, 220, and 221 at GMD 772, according to GDOT.

The proposed bridge design is parallel to the existing alignment, and officials say traffic would be maintained during construction. However, there would be a detour for about 12 months. the new bridge would have three spans and be 270 feet long.

Anyone wishing to view the drawings or plans in person must make an appointment in advance due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a GDOT spokesperson. To make an appointment, you can email J.D. Abercrombie, or call 706-568-2165.